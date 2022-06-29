How to Watch Robert Streb at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb enters the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 after a 35th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Streb's Statistics
- Streb has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in three straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Streb didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
