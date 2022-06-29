How to Watch Roger Sloan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Roger Sloan looks for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 71st shooting +1 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Sloan's Statistics
- Sloan has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Sloan's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 71st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
John Deere Classic, Second Round
Time
/EST
