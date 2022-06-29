How to Watch Roger Sloan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Roger Sloan plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan looks for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 71st shooting +1 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sloan's Statistics

Sloan has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Sloan's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 71st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.