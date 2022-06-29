How to Watch Ryan Armour at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Ryan Armour plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Ryan Armour carded a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 John Deere Classic trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Armour's Statistics

Armour has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Armour did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.