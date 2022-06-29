How to Watch Ryan Armour at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Ryan Armour carded a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 John Deere Classic trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Armour's Statistics
- Armour has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- Armour did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)