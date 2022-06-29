Sahith Theegala at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Sahith Theegala plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands following a second-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Theegala's Statistics

Theegala has made the cut in 10 straight events.

Theegala has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 2 -17 $738,700 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926

