Sahith Theegala at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sahith Theegala enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands following a second-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala has made the cut in 10 straight events.
- Theegala has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
