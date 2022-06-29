How to Watch Sam Ryder at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Sam Ryder posted a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Ryder's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ryder has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Ryder finished 58th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
How To Watch
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
