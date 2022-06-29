How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Satoshi Kodaira plays a shot onto the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Satoshi Kodaira looks for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2021.

How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kodaira's Statistics

Kodaira has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kodaira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last five rounds.

Kodaira failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.