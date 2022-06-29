How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Satoshi Kodaira looks for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2021.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Kodaira's Statistics
- Kodaira has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kodaira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last five rounds.
- Kodaira failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
