How to Watch Scott Brown at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Scott Brown walks past an alligator on the ninth fairway during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Brown seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed fourth at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Brown's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Brown placed fourth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151

