How to Watch Scott Brown at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed fourth at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2021.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Live Stream on fuboTV
Brown's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Brown placed fourth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
