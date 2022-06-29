How to Watch Scott Piercy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy looks for a higher finish in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 69th shooting E in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Piercy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Piercy has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Piercy's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 69th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850

