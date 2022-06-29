How to Watch Scott Piercy at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy looks for a higher finish in the 2022 John Deere Classic after he placed 69th shooting E in this tournament a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Piercy has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Piercy's last time competing at TPC Deere Run, he placed 69th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
