How to Watch Scott Stallings at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Scott Stallings putts on the 12th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Scott Stallings concluded the weekend at -11, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Stallings last played this course in 2021, finishing 55th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +8 $0

