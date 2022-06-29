How to Watch Scott Stallings at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Scott Stallings concluded the weekend at -11, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 John Deere Classic June 30 - July 3 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Stallings last played this course in 2021, finishing 55th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)