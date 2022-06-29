How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sean O'Hair enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 64th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
O'Hair's Statistics
- O'Hair has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, O'Hair has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, O'Hair finished 11th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)