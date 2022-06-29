How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sean O'Hair plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Hair enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 64th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

O'Hair's Statistics

O'Hair has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, O'Hair has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, O'Hair finished 11th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +10 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843

Regional restrictions apply.