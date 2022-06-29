How to Watch Seth Reeves at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seth Reeves hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2019.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Reeves' Statistics
- Reeves has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Reeves failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+10
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+7
$0
