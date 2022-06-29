How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Seung-Yul Noh carded a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
Noh's Statistics
- Noh has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Noh has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Noh did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2016).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
