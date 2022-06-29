How to Watch Shawn Stefani at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shawn Stefani shot -4 and took 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Shawn Stefani at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Stefani's Statistics
- Stefani has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Stefani has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Stefani last played this course in 2021, finishing 62nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+3
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
62
-6
$7,595
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
