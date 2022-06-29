How to Watch Shawn Stefani at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Shawn Stefani hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Shawn Stefani shot -4 and took 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run June 30 - July 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic.

How to Watch Shawn Stefani at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run

Stefani's Statistics

Stefani has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Stefani has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Stefani last played this course in 2021, finishing 62nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +3 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 22-25 3M Open MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 62 -6 $7,595

