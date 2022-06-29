How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 186 player in golf, Stephan Jaeger, tries for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2019.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Jaeger's Statistics

Jaeger has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Jaeger has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Jaeger did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2019

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 6 -3 $303,750

