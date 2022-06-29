How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 186 player in golf, Stephan Jaeger, tries for better results in the 2022 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2019.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Jaeger's Statistics
- Jaeger has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Jaeger has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Jaeger did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2019
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
