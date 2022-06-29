How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

Sung-Hoon Kang enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kang's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kang has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356

