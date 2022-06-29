How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Hoon Kang enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kang's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kang has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)