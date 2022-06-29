How to Watch Taylor Moore at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Moore hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands following a 56th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Moore's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Moore has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 64 +15 $19,440

Regional restrictions apply.