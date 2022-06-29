How to Watch Taylor Moore at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands following a 56th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut his last time in competition.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Moore has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
