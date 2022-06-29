Taylor Pendrith at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Taylor Pendrith carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Pendrith's Statistics
- Pendrith has made the cut in three straight events.
- Pendrith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Pendrith has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
