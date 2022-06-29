Taylor Pendrith at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 30 - July 3

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 18, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith hits from the eighteenth tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Taylor Pendrith carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Pendrith's Statistics

Pendrith has made the cut in three straight events.

Pendrith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Pendrith has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089

