After the first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Ted Potter Jr is in 140th position with a score of +5.
How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Potter Jr's Statistics
- Potter Jr has finished below par once over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Potter Jr has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+13
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
