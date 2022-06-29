How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed 69th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2018.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Gainey's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Gainey last played at TPC Deere Run in 2018 and placed 69th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
