How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gainey seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 John Deere Classic. He placed 69th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2018.

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:

Gainey's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Gainey last played at TPC Deere Run in 2018 and placed 69th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0

