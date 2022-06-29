How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trey Mullinax had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
69
+6
$18,009
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)