How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Trey Mullinax plays a shot from on the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Mullinax had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Mullinax's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 69 +6 $18,009 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

