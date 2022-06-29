Skip to main content

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Trey Mullinax plays a shot from on the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Mullinax had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the John Deere Classic

  • Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Course: TPC Deere Run
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mullinax's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Deere Run (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+2

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

69

+6

$18,009

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+9

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

32

-16

$50,808

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+8

$0

How To Watch

June
29
2022

John Deere Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
