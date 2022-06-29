How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tyler Duncan plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Tyler Duncan carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Duncan's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Duncan didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

