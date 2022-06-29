How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Tyler Duncan carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 John Deere Classic trying to improve on that finish.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Duncan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Duncan didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Deere Run in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
