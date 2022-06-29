How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Vaughn Taylor looks on at the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Taylor hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 48th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Taylor's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Taylor last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and finished 34th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 25 -8 $30,402

Regional restrictions apply.