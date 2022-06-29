How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor hits the links June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 48th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Taylor last played at TPC Deere Run in 2021 and finished 34th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
