How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vincent Whaley looks to perform better in the 2022 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Whaley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Whaley did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
