Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley looks to perform better in the 2022 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Whaley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Whaley did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

