Webb Simpson enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands after a 13th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Webb Simpson at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Simpson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
