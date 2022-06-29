How to Watch Webb Simpson at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Webb Simpson plays a shot from a fairway bunker on the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands after a 13th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Simpson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Simpson has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Simpson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0

