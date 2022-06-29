How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wesley Bryan looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Bryan's Statistics
- Bryan has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bryan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Bryan did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
29
2022
John Deere Classic, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
