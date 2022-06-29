How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan walk off the ninth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Wesley Bryan looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Bryan's Statistics

Bryan has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Bryan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Bryan did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0

