William McGirt enters play June 30 - July 3 in the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC River Highlands after an eighth-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch William McGirt at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
McGirt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, McGirt has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- McGirt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- McGirt missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Deere Run (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
