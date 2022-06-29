How to Watch Zach Johnson at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Zach Johnson plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 34th in this tournament a year ago, Zach Johnson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois June 30 - July 3.

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the John Deere Classic

Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022

June 30 - July 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Johnson's Statistics

Johnson has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Johnson placed 34th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.