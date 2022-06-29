How to Watch Zach Johnson at the John Deere Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 34th in this tournament a year ago, Zach Johnson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois June 30 - July 3.
How to Watch Zach Johnson at the John Deere Classic
- Date: June 30 - July 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Course: TPC Deere Run
Johnson's Statistics
- Johnson has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Deere Run in 2021, Johnson placed 34th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
