How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, First Round

Thomas Pieters leads a strong field into the Horizon Irish Open with the first round teeing off today.

The DP World Tour is coming off one of the most emotional tournaments of the season. Thomas Pieters is in the mix this week after losing in that emotional final round and playoff to Haotong Li at the BMW International Open last week. Pieters leads three top-eight players in the field this week and seven top-15 players starting today.

Li is not in the field this week, taking a break after his emotional, historic win last week. That win was the third in Li’s career since joining the tour in 2012 as he moved up to 17th in the standings this season.

Pieters comes in as the fourth-ranked player this season with one win, a second-place finish and two more top-10 finishes this season.

Pablo Larrazábal, also participating, has two wins and three other top-five finishes this season, playing one of his best seasons of golf.

As of this writing, Shane Lowry (+800) is the favorite to win this week with Seamus Power (+1400) as the next best bet and Pieters (+1600) right behind them. Others to watch, Tyrrell Hatton (+1800), Jordan Smith (+2800) and Adri Arnaus (+4000).

