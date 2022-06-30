Skip to main content

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thomas Pieters leads a strong field into the Horizon Irish Open with the first round teeing off today.

The DP World Tour is coming off one of the most emotional tournaments of the season. Thomas Pieters is in the mix this week after losing in that emotional final round and playoff to Haotong Li at the BMW International Open last week. Pieters leads three top-eight players in the field this week and seven top-15 players starting today.

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, First Round today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Horizon Irish Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Li is not in the field this week, taking a break after his emotional, historic win last week. That win was the third in Li’s career since joining the tour in 2012 as he moved up to 17th in the standings this season.

Pieters comes in as the fourth-ranked player this season with one win, a second-place finish and two more top-10 finishes this season.

Pablo Larrazábal, also participating, has two wins and three other top-five finishes this season, playing one of his best seasons of golf.

As of this writing, Shane Lowry (+800) is the favorite to win this week with Seamus Power (+1400) as the next best bet and Pieters (+1600) right behind them. Others to watch, Tyrrell Hatton (+1800), Jordan Smith (+2800) and Adri Arnaus (+4000).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
30
2022

Horizon Irish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18393547
Golf

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas55 seconds ago
USATSI_18393547
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Second Round

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
June 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) and second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
June 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) and second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jun 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) dribbles the ball past FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jun 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers midfielder Bill Tuiloma (25) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
USATSI_18597094
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Portland Timbers

By Evan Lazar9 hours ago
USATSI_18599957
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC

By Evan Lazar9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy