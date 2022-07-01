Skip to main content

How to Watch PGA Tour John Deere Classic: Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

J.T. Poston blistered TPC Deere Run with a first-round 62 to open a two-shot lead

Another week, another hot start for J.T. Poston. On Thursday, Poston shot a nine-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead at the John Deere Classic, two shots ahead of Michael Gligic at the TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois. Second round play continues Friday.

How to Watch PGA Tour John Deere Classic, Second Round Today:

Date: July 1, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the second round of the John Deere Classic on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

With Thursday's performance, Poston became the first PGA Tour golfer on record to open two consecutive tournaments with scores of 62 or better. He also shot 62 at last week's Travelers Championship, finishing in a tie for second for his best finish of the season. He has one career Tour victory, winning the Wyndham Championship in 2019.

TPC Deere Run is located along the Rock River and plays 7,258 yards and par-71. Three par-fives include two lengthy holes on the back nine, the 596-yard No. 10 and a 569-yarder at the 17th. The course opened in 2000. Paul Goydos set the course record with a 59 in 2010.

Poston recorded an eagle at the par-five second hole and carded seven birdies in a bogey-free performance. Lucas Glover, who won this event last year, opened with a 74.

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
