It was a tough day on the course for number seven ranked Ryan Fox as he shot a 73 in the second round and coughed up his first-round lead at the Horizon Irish Open from Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland. Now, Jorge Campillo (-11) enters the weekend with a one-stroke lead and looks to hold off a tough field behind him with two golfers just a stroke back entering today.

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Seamus Power shot a second straight round of 68 to keep his name near the top of the leaderboard and in contention to start the weekend:

The groundwork was laid for Campillo to be in the mix at the top of the leaderboard again after the first round. He shot a clean scorecard with seven birdies and zero bogeys in round one, then followed it up with six birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Through 25 holes Campillo was at -11 with zero bogeys and 11 bogeys before trading two birdies for two bogeys over the final 11 holes.

Just behind the leader are Adrian Meronk and Fabrizio Zanotti at -10 overall.

Both golfers had clean first rounds on Thursday and finished with just one blemish on their cards on Friday.

Meronk wrapped up the second round with six birdies and just one bogey after three birdies and one eagle in the first round. Zanotti went for seven birdies and zero bogeys in the first round and followed that up with four birdies and one bogey.

The only loser of the day was Fox who was awesome on Thursday with eight birdies and zero bogeys in the first round, then went for four bogeys and three birdies in the second round.

Now he has a four-stroke hole that he needs to dig himself out of to try and get back in the mix with the other leaders today.