Skip to main content

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jorge Campillo snared a one stroke lead entering the third round of the Horizon Irish Open today.

It was a tough day on the course for number seven ranked Ryan Fox as he shot a 73 in the second round and coughed up his first-round lead at the Horizon Irish Open from Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland. Now, Jorge Campillo (-11) enters the weekend with a one-stroke lead and looks to hold off a tough field behind him with two golfers just a stroke back entering today.

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Horizon Irish Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Seamus Power shot a second straight round of 68 to keep his name near the top of the leaderboard and in contention to start the weekend:

The groundwork was laid for Campillo to be in the mix at the top of the leaderboard again after the first round. He shot a clean scorecard with seven birdies and zero bogeys in round one, then followed it up with six birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Through 25 holes Campillo was at -11 with zero bogeys and 11 bogeys before trading two birdies for two bogeys over the final 11 holes.

Just behind the leader are Adrian Meronk and Fabrizio Zanotti at -10 overall.

Both golfers had clean first rounds on Thursday and finished with just one blemish on their cards on Friday.

Meronk wrapped up the second round with six birdies and just one bogey after three birdies and one eagle in the first round. Zanotti went for seven birdies and zero bogeys in the first round and followed that up with four birdies and one bogey.

The only loser of the day was Fox who was awesome on Thursday with eight birdies and zero bogeys in the first round, then went for four bogeys and three birdies in the second round.

Now he has a four-stroke hole that he needs to dig himself out of to try and get back in the mix with the other leaders today.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Horizon Irish Open, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Seamus Power plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1012902003h
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1012913745h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France: Stage 2

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago1012915705h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix: Practice 3

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
SI Guide

Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Highlights Wimbledon Third Round Singles Play

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy