Skip to main content

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic tees off with J.T. Poston in the lead today.

Through two rounds in Silvis, Illinois at the 2022 John Deere Classic J.T Poston (-15) is in a great position to win the second tournament of his career. He has a four-stroke lead over the field entering the weekend with most of the PGA Tour’s sharks not in the field as he looks to hold off all the golfers here today.

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch John Deere Classic, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The second round of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic saw more strong performances with nearly everyone shooting a round in the 60’s:

Through 36 holes, Poston has 14 birdies, an eagle and just one bogey as he built his lead. Now he enters the third round with a 62 and a 65 under his belt showing he can navigate this course in more than just one round.

Denny McCarthy (-11) is alone in second place after two strong rounds of 66 and 65 behind 12 birdies and just one bogey showing his consistency and play this week.

Tied at -10 overall are the quartet of Matthias Schwab, Christopher Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo and Chris Naegel.

The cut line was set at three-under par yesterday with Adam Hadwin, Chad Ramey and others heading home after not making the qualifying line.

Today will see if Poston can hold off the field and win the second tournament of his career, while also watching the five behind him to see if any of them can chip away at the lead today to make a play for the 2022 John Deere Classic this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

John Deere Classic, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18614628
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week Three

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Pittsfield Suns at Nashua Silver Knights

By Phil Watsonjust now
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
CHASE ELLIOTT
NASCAR Cup Series

Kwik Trip 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
FIA World Touring Car
Auto Racing

How to Watch FIA World Touring Car Cup: Race of Portugal 2022

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy