The third round of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic tees off with J.T. Poston in the lead today.

Through two rounds in Silvis, Illinois at the 2022 John Deere Classic J.T Poston (-15) is in a great position to win the second tournament of his career. He has a four-stroke lead over the field entering the weekend with most of the PGA Tour’s sharks not in the field as he looks to hold off all the golfers here today.

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The second round of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic saw more strong performances with nearly everyone shooting a round in the 60’s:

Through 36 holes, Poston has 14 birdies, an eagle and just one bogey as he built his lead. Now he enters the third round with a 62 and a 65 under his belt showing he can navigate this course in more than just one round.

Denny McCarthy (-11) is alone in second place after two strong rounds of 66 and 65 behind 12 birdies and just one bogey showing his consistency and play this week.

Tied at -10 overall are the quartet of Matthias Schwab, Christopher Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo and Chris Naegel.

The cut line was set at three-under par yesterday with Adam Hadwin, Chad Ramey and others heading home after not making the qualifying line.

Today will see if Poston can hold off the field and win the second tournament of his career, while also watching the five behind him to see if any of them can chip away at the lead today to make a play for the 2022 John Deere Classic this weekend.

