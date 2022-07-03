Skip to main content

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Horizon Irish Open has Adrian Meronk in the lead as he seeks his first career win today.

It is championship Sunday for the DP World Tour at the Horizon Irish Open with Adrian Meronk in the lead at 14-under-par. He is just one stroke ahead of a trio in second place looking to compete for the championship today, with another two golfers just two strokes back as the final round starts this morning.

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Horizon Irish Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Meronk turned professional on the DP World Tour in 2016 and has yet to win his first event on the tour. He is currently No. 12 in the standings with his play this season, which could rise even more with a win here today.

Through 54 holes, Meronk has 16 birdies, an eagle and four bogeys overall. He has been in firm control of the course but wrapped his third round with three of those four bogeys.

Tied at 13-under-ar and in second place are Jorge Campillo, Fabrizio Zanotti and Jack Senior, who have all played great this week with three rounds at 70 or better.

Campillo has 16 birdies and three bogeys this week and Senior has 18 birdies and five bogeys, while Zanotti has potentially been the best of the three with 12 birdies, an eagle and just one bogey all week.

While Zanotti has not had fantastic rounds, if he replicates his last two rounds with steady play and without mistakes, he might sneak out with a win today.

