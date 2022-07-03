Skip to main content

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the John Deere Classic tees off on Sunday.

The third round of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic on Saturday was all about closing the gap on J.T. Poston (-19). He entered the third round with a strong lead in hopes of his first win on the PGA Tour, but then the rest of the field looked up at him and made their moves. Was that their best shot or is there more competition for Poston here today in the final round?

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch John Deere Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The third round of the John Deere Classic saw a lot of great play from desperate golfers looking to get into contention:

It was getting close for Poston until the last seven holes when he was able to catch some more momentum. He ended the day with two birdies, an eagle and a bogey on those holes to stave off the charging field.

Poston holds a three-stroke lead over Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy as the final tees off.

All three made up at least one shot on Poston, with Stallings doing the most in the third round to make up three strokes.

Stallings had a clean scorecard in the third round with seven birdies and zero bogeys to put himself in a position to steal this from Poston and take away his opportunity for a win for the first time since 2018-2019.

For Stallings, he has three PGA Tour victories to his name and looks to get his first of this season after coming up just short in four tournaments this season finishing tied for eighth or better.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

John Deere Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Fourth Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18348788 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Pumas UNAM
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy