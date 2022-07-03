The third round of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic on Saturday was all about closing the gap on J.T. Poston (-19). He entered the third round with a strong lead in hopes of his first win on the PGA Tour, but then the rest of the field looked up at him and made their moves. Was that their best shot or is there more competition for Poston here today in the final round?

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The third round of the John Deere Classic saw a lot of great play from desperate golfers looking to get into contention:

It was getting close for Poston until the last seven holes when he was able to catch some more momentum. He ended the day with two birdies, an eagle and a bogey on those holes to stave off the charging field.

Poston holds a three-stroke lead over Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy as the final tees off.

All three made up at least one shot on Poston, with Stallings doing the most in the third round to make up three strokes.

Stallings had a clean scorecard in the third round with seven birdies and zero bogeys to put himself in a position to steal this from Poston and take away his opportunity for a win for the first time since 2018-2019.

For Stallings, he has three PGA Tour victories to his name and looks to get his first of this season after coming up just short in four tournaments this season finishing tied for eighth or better.

