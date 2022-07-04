How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm finished ninth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm will try to make the cut for the 13th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Rahm has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
