How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Fans shoot video Jon Rahm playing his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm finished ninth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm will try to make the cut for the 13th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Rahm has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000

Regional restrictions apply.