How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard will appear in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard will look to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Hubbard has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)