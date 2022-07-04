Skip to main content

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler will appear in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Scheffler's Statistics

  • Scheffler has finished in the top 20 in four straight tournaments.
  • Scheffler has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
  • Scheffler has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
  • Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

13

-10

$159,775

June 16-19

U.S. Open

2

-5

$1,557,687

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

18

-7

$123,975

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

2

-9

$915,600

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+6

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
