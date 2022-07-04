How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler will appear in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 13th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler has finished in the top 20 in four straight tournaments.
- Scheffler has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Scheffler has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
2
-9
$915,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
