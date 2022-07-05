How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run after a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Smalley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333

