How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run after a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he played.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
