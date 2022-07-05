How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 7-10, Alexander Noren will try to improve upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2018, he shot -4 and placed 16th at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Noren's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Noren has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Noren has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)