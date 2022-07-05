How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri will compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 51st-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
