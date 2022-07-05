How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Billy Horschel plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Billy Horschel missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Horschel's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Horschel has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 1 -13 $2,160,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 68 +10 $25,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920

