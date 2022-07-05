How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Billy Horschel missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Horschel's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Horschel has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1
-13
$2,160,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
68
+10
$25,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
