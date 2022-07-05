How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
