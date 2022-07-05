How to Watch Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Brian Harman will look to build upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot +1 and placed 51st at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Harman's Statistics

Harman will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Harman has carded six straight under-par rounds.

Harman has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open 43 +8 $59,332 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607

