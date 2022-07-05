Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Smith plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Cameron Smith will look to build upon his last performance at the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot E and placed 49th at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Smith's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

