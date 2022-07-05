May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2018, missing the cut. The No. 55 player in golf looks for better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839

