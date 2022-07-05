How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2018, missing the cut. The No. 55 player in golf looks for better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
