How to Watch Cameron Young at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Young hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Young's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Young has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
