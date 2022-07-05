How to Watch Cameron Young at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Young plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Young hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Young's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Young has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 19-22 PGA Championship 3 -4 $870,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857

