How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk will appear in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a seventh-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk has made the cut in four straight events.
- Kirk has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
