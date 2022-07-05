How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout will appear July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his last tournament he placed second in the John Deere Classic, shooting -18 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Bezuidenhout has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375

