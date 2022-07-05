How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Collin Morikawa hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline following a fifth-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Morikawa's Statistics
- Morikawa has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)