How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline following a fifth-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Morikawa's Statistics

Morikawa has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 5 -2 $674,953 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844

