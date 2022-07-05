How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Corey Conners plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

At the U.S. Open, Corey Conners struggled, missing the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Conners' Statistics

Conners has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 6 -12 $315,375 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100

