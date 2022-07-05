How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the U.S. Open, Corey Conners struggled, missing the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Conners' Statistics
- Conners has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
6
-12
$315,375
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)