How to Watch Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett shot -3 and took 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Willett's Statistics
- Willett has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
